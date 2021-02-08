 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Bay Of Pigs Veterans Receive COVID-19 Vaccines

by Amber Amortegui (WLRN)

Photo: Gov. Ron DeSantis

DeSantis, a Navy veteran, was in Miami on Monday.

Three members of the Bay of Pigs Invasion brigade received COVID-19 vaccinations during Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press conference this morning in Miami.

“We’re really honored to be able to have them get the vaccine here today. We will also have other Bay of Pigs veterans and their spouses will receive it in the comfort of their own homes as part of the pilot project to be able to bring vaccines directly to seniors.”

The men were Cuban exiles who took part in the CIA’s failed mission to overthrow Fidel Castro in 1961.

They were prisoners of war in Cuba for 20 months following the invasion.


