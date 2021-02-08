Bay Of Pigs Veterans Receive COVID-19 Vaccines

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



DeSantis, a Navy veteran, was in Miami on Monday.

We draw inspiration from our Brigade veterans, and I was pleased to announce that we will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to the veterans of the Bay of Pigs as part of our ongoing effort to vaccinate homebound seniors. pic.twitter.com/bTLZasiSbh — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 8, 2021

Three members of the Bay of Pigs Invasion brigade received COVID-19 vaccinations during Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press conference this morning in Miami.

“We’re really honored to be able to have them get the vaccine here today. We will also have other Bay of Pigs veterans and their spouses will receive it in the comfort of their own homes as part of the pilot project to be able to bring vaccines directly to seniors.”

The men were Cuban exiles who took part in the CIA’s failed mission to overthrow Fidel Castro in 1961.

They were prisoners of war in Cuba for 20 months following the invasion.