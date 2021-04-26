 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Baxley’s bill restricting mail-in ballot requests passes Florida Senate

Florida Sen. Dennis Baxley. Photo via Dennisbaxley.com

A Republican elections bill adding vote-by-mail restrictions, limiting drop boxes to certain hours and tightening signature verification passed the Florida Senate Monday on a vote along party lines.

Now it goes to the House.

Ocala Senator Dennis Baxley’s bill initially canceled drop boxes altogether. It has been amended to allow staffed drop boxes during office hours.

In the future, voters would only be able to request mail-in ballots for one election cycle. And their signatures must be verified using only previous pen-to-paper examples.

Outside volunteers wouldn’t be allowed to give water or food to voters within 150 feet of the polling place.

Baxley says his bill adds “guardrails” to prevent potential voter fraud. Democrats see yet another GOP attempt at voter suppression.


