Batman vs. Superman, On The Auction Block: Two Comics To Fetch Upwards Of $1m

Who would win in a fight between Batman and Superman? One answer to that question comes Thursday as two of the rarest comic books go to auction.

Action Comics #1 features the first appearance of Superman – considered the first superhero with super powers. And a copy of Detective Comics #27 is being auctioned Thursday as well – that issue marks the first appearance of Batman.

“Those characters are obviously two of the biggest fictional characters ever created,” said Aaron White, the consignment director of Heritage Auctions. “Getting back to their first appearance is tremendously interesting to a lot of people. There are a lot of people who collect a lot of different things who would like to have copies of these comics because of their pop culture significance. That, and there aren’t very many out there.”

Superman’s high bid stands at nearly $500,000. Batman’s high bid is approaching $1 million. Both are being auctioned today at a live auction in Dallas, Texas.

Each comic is being sold individually at auction. They cost 10 cents when they were bought back in the 1930s. Back then, no one expected comic books to be worth money. In total, there are less than 50 known copies of each comic book.

In addition to the two headline auctions of Batman versus Superman, collectors are watching another treasure trove: More than 5,000 Golden Age comic books will hit the auction block from what’s been dubbed “The Promise Collection.”

“Belonged to a family, so it’s a single-owner collection, originally bought off the newsstands and has just stayed with the family for decades,” White said. “The Promise Collection, it’s incredibly high-grade, Golden Age books. A lot of the highest-graded copies known to exist.”

