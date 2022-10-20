Bathroom debate heats up in Florida with new policy enacted

Transgender kids in Florida schools will only be allowed to use the bathroom or locker room aligning with their gender identity if districts notify parents ahead of time.

Today, the State Board of Education unanimously adopted nearly a dozen administrative rules and amendments that together advance individual freedom and parental rights in Florida schools. Read the full release here: https://t.co/UxMtKM4CiG pic.twitter.com/MO3XixMJ3M — Florida Department of Education (@EducationFL) October 19, 2022

The Florida Department of Education passed the new policy on Wednesday at its monthly meeting.

School districts that allow transgender students to use bathrooms or locker rooms consistent with their gender identity must now post the policy on the district website.

Parents must also be notified by letter of the policy. The letter will detail the exact facilities that transgender kids can use and whether security measures will be in place.

Connie Rook spoke out against these rules.

“Do you think that because someone is gay, they’re automatically a predator. When people in our community perpetuate rumors, accusations and lies about LGBTQ people, that’s exactly what they’re insinuating. Rhetoric, like this rule fans the flames of hate, discrimination and puts a target on the back of every LGBTQ student in our community. You’re setting them up for harassment, bullying, violence and even more anxiety and depression.”

Supporters of the policy say it will protect kids in shared spaces like bathrooms where they could be assaulted.

Jennifer Domain is with Moms for Liberty, a conservative group of parents who have advocated for more parental rights in the state.

“I think allowing students to change bathrooms according to gender identification poses a safety risk for all other students. I want my child to feel safe when he goes to school and uses the bathroom. And I want to know my child’s safe when he goes to school and uses the bathroom.”

These rules won’t apply to faculty or staff restrooms where only adults are present.