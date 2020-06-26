Bars Ordered To Stop Serving Alcohol As COVID-19 Numbers Spike

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



All bars are being closed in Florida, after the state broke its own record for positive COVID-19 cases.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation tweeted that, effective immediately, all on-site alcohol consumption is suspended in Florida.

Nearly 9,000 Florida residents tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, according to state data released in the last hour.

In total, 8,993 Floridians got positive test results Thursday – shattering the previous one-day total record set earlier this week.

Orange County alone recorded more than 1,000 positive cases.

The percentage of positive tests has been over 10 percent for nine of the last 10 days.

The median age of people testing positive is 34 – and many of the cases are being traced to outbreaks at bars and nightclubs.