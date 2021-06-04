Barnett Park COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Site Closes Early Friday Due to Stormy Weather
Orange County is currently under a flood advisory.
Due to severe weather in the area, Barnett Park is closing testing and vaccinations until the weather clears.
If the weather does not clear before 5 p.m., services will resume tomorrow at 9 a.m. pic.twitter.com/Fb60nC9r2z
— Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) June 4, 2021
Stormy weather has shut down the Barnett Park COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.
In a Tweet, Orange County officials say if the weather improves before 5 pm, the site will reopen later this afternoon.
Otherwise, the site will close for the rest of the day and reopen tomorrow at 9 am.
The drive thru testing and vaccination site is free for all Orange County residents and is open 7 days a week from 9 am until 5 pm, weather permitting.
