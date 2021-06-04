 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Barnett Park COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Site Closes Early Friday Due to Stormy Weather

Orange County is currently under a flood advisory.

Stormy weather has shut down the Barnett Park COVID-19 testing and vaccination site. 

In a Tweet, Orange County officials say if the weather improves before 5 pm, the site will reopen later this afternoon. 

Otherwise, the site will close for the rest of the day and reopen tomorrow at 9 am. 

The drive thru testing and vaccination site is free for all Orange County residents and is open 7 days a week from 9 am until 5 pm, weather permitting.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

