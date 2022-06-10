 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Barbara Poma reflects on six years since the Pulse nightclub shooting

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma in 2017. Photo: Amy Green, WMFE


Sunday marks six years since 49 people were killed and dozens more injured at the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur spoke with nightclub owner and onePULSE foundation founder Barbara Poma about why this year feels different than the last and how she remembers the lives of those lost.

Interview highlights

On the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings

“I think it started with the Buffalo shooting at the grocery store and the 10 lives that were taken there, which was a pure act of hate, that someone drove 200 miles to their community to do that. A lot of parallels for us. And then Uvalde hit right after. And just to see those children, you know, murdered like that at their school. So close to all this happening to us as we’re approaching remembrance week. It was really rough.”

On whether anything has changed since Pulse

“And obviously, obviously not enough has changed. Because we’re still having the same conversation and for us to watch the TVs and you see the crosses, and the flowers and the candles and the people holding each other. It’s just such a trigger. And it shows us that nothing has changed.”

On a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation in Florida

“And just for this for the LGBTQ+ community who has been fighting the fight for so many years and so many generations and with every two steps forward, you know, to have those setbacks. It’s painful, but this is a very resilient community and the young people we have behind us are even more resilient, and they are going to step up and be heard. And if we, you know, if this community can achieve those goals one time, they can do it again. So, I know that my heart while it hurts, it can be overcome.”

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP