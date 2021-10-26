 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


“Back to Earth”: Astronaut Nicole Stott wants us to be better crew mates on spaceship Earth

by (WMFE)

NASA astronauts Nicole Stott conducts a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. Photo: NASA


Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Astronaut Nicole Stott spent more than 100 days in space. Her view of the planet up there changed the way she thinks about it now that she’s down here. It’s often called the Overview Effect, and it’s a change in perspective seen by space-goers.

Stott hopes to share that same change in perspective with those of us not so lucky enough to head to space in her new book “Back to Earth: What Life in Space Taught Me About Our Home Planet—And Our Mission to Protect It.

We’ll talk with Stott about her motivation to write the book, and her rules for us here on this planet to treat it like our own spaceship and what we can do to be better crewmates.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP