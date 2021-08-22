 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Baby giraffes named at Florida zoo

by The Associated Press (AP)


JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two baby giraffes recently born at a Florida zoo now have names. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced Friday on Facebook that a male giraffe born July 2 has been named Trevor, and a female born July 21 has been named Helen Honey.

Trevor is named after Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He is the sixth calf born to mother Luna. Helen Honey is named after a zoo supporter’s family member. She was born to first-time mother Figie.

Both calves are reticulated giraffes, which are found in northeastern Kenya, eastern Sudan and Eritrea.

Giraffes are the tallest mammals in the world and can reach up to 18 feet in height.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP