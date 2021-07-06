 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Aviation programs will take flight in Lake County this fall

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

East Ridge High School. Photo: LCPS


Aviation classes are taking flight in Lake County this fall, including a drone program at East Ridge High in Clermont.

Those classes could lead to certifications and future jobs flying unmanned aerial vehicles.

Eustis High will have about 80 students taking part in an aviation program. South Lake’s Junior ROTC will study general aviation and drones.

But the 60 students in the program at East Ridge will take courses that could lead to the drone operator’s equivalent of a pilot’s license.

David Cohen leads the aviation programs for Lake County Schools. He says industries like real estate and insurance are relying more and more on U-A-Vs.

“This is really I think where our kids are going to get a leg up because they’re going to have that additional knowledge as well as the certifications to be able to move right into those kind of jobs,” he said.

Cohen says the courses, quote, “really work for high school kids” because they take their lessons outside and fly the drones — under supervision.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP