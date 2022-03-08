 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Average price for a gallon of gas hits $4 in Florida, expected to rise even higher

Several stations in Ocala had gas prices well above $4 a gallon on Monday. Photo: Joe Byrnes, WMFE News


The average price of gas in Florida hit $4 a gallon Monday and is expected to go even higher.

Florida’s average price per gallon rose 48 cents in a week to reach the $4 mark. The record is $4.08, set in July 2008.

Analysts with the AAA auto club blame surging crude oil prices tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A recent survey by AAA found that 17% of Floridians will change their driving habits when gas is over $4.

That’s the case for Pedro Taveras, who was eating lunch at a Wawa in Ocala where gas was $4.19 a gallon. He says he’ll cut back on trips to the store.

“It’s affecting me right now,” he said, “because I was going to go to the beach and now I’m just going to stay home.”

Economist Hank Fishkind says gas prices will get even higher.

“I think they’re going to reach $5 before they start leveling off,” Fishkind said. “We should see that in the next couple of weeks, I’m afraid.”

He predicts they’ll stay there for a month or so before an increasing supply helps to bring them down.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

