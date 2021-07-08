 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Avengers Unite: More Details Revealed About Disney Wish’s “Worlds of Marvel” Dining Experience

by (WMFE)

Photo: Disney Parks Blog


Disney has announced more details about its “Avengers: Quantum Core” dining experience on its latest cruise ship, the Disney Wish. 

The “cinematic dining adventure” will be spearheaded by Ant-Man and the Wasp who will introduce diners to some of the latest Avengers technologies. 

The technology will be displayed as holographic models and scenes from the movies that get projected on screens around the room.

Every table will feature its own Quantum Core which will allow families to virtually shrink objects with Ant-Man and Wasp as they battle an unexpected villain. 

Once enough Quantum Cores successfully complete their mission, the entire dining room will light up with energy pulses.

“The Worlds of Marvel” restaurant will feature cuisine from Wakanda, Sokovia and New York City, home to the Avengers. 

The Disney Wish will set sail on her maiden voyage the summer of 2022. 


