Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found

Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found the body of a missing Florida college student who disappeared a week ago.
Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Saturday that authorities found Miya Marcano’s remains near an apartment building. Marcano vanished on the same day a maintenance man improperly used a master key to enter her apartment.
Mina previously said Armando Caballero was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked and was considered the “prime suspect.” Caballero apparently killed himself; his body was found three days after Marcano was last seen.
The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were among the hundreds of authorities searching for Marcano.
