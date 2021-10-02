 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found the body of a missing Florida college student who disappeared a week ago.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Saturday that authorities found Miya Marcano’s remains near an apartment building. Marcano vanished on the same day a maintenance man improperly used a master key to enter her apartment.

Mina previously said Armando Caballero was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked and was considered the “prime suspect.” Caballero apparently killed himself; his body was found three days after Marcano was last seen.

The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were among the hundreds of authorities searching for Marcano.


