August was by far the pandemic’s deadliest month in Florida

Florida reported at least 7,622 deaths from COVID-19 for the month of August, and new reports are still coming in to the CDC.

It was Florida’s deadliest month so far in the whole pandemic.

To put it in perspective, 5,468 people died with COVID-19 in Florida in January, the worst month in the tragic third wave. And 5,239 died in July 2020 at the peak of the second wave.

Way back in March 2020, an early projection from a modeler used by the White House estimated the pandemic’s death toll could reach 7,000 in Florida.

As of Thursday, at least 48,276 are dead.

The average number of new cases per day in Florida has declined in the past two weeks but is still more than 14,000, according to the CDC.

Hospitalizations have also decreased. But nearly 3,000 Floridians are still in ICU beds with COVID-19.


