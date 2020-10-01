 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Audit finds flaws with Florida’s safe schools office

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Nguyen Khanh Ly

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Office of Safe Schools hasn’t been carrying out all of its statutory responsibilities.

That’s the finding of the state’s auditor general in a report released this week.

The report found the office was understaffed and not fully carrying out responsibilities in a law implemented after 17 people were fatally shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018.

The office is part of the Department of Education.

The department replied that it was taking an “all hands on deck” approach to complying with the law. The audit said the law requires the Office of Safe Schools to take oversight — not other department offices or private vendors.


