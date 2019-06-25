 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Attorney General Ashley Moody Will be Able to Use Patient Records in Lawsuit Against Drug Companies

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Ashley Moody can now access patient information through the Prescription Drug Monitoring System. Photo: Ashley Moody Twitter

Under a law that takes effect July 1, Florida’s attorney general will be able to access some patient information in a lawsuit against drug companies. 

Florida claims drug manufacturers like Purdue Pharma and pharmacies like Walgreen and CVS contributed to the opioid crisis.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law this week. 

It will give Moody access to the Florida Department of Health database called the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.

It’s used by doctors and pharmacists to record when they dispense opioids to patients. 

Moody will be able to use this information about how frequently these drugs are used in civil or criminal lawsuits against drug companies. 

The state is currently suing companies like Purdue Pharma, Walgreen, and CVS who they say used irresponsible marketing and distribution practices to sell these drugs.

Only a person’s unique identifier, zip code or birth year will be linked to the records-and even this information could only be released during discovery. 

If you’d like to listen to the story, please click on the clip above.


