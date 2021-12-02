 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Attorney General Ashley Moody announces statewide task force to tackle organized retail theft

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Attorney General Ashley Moody was flanked by law enforcement officials and retail executives during the press conference in Polk County. Image: PCSO via Facebook


Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced a statewide task force of police agencies, prosecutors and business representatives targeting organized retail theft.

She made the announcement at a press conference Thursday in Polk County.

Moody says the task force will focus, not on petty theft, but on organized criminal schemes that can result in major losses.

It will help law enforcement agencies find the leaders and their associates working across county lines.

She says they’ll develop FORCE, the Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange, “adatabase, an exchange of information which allows us to track what seem like single incidents of theft and allow us to put together the pieces to identify the larger scale criminal organizations that are going into our stores and stealing large amounts of merchandise.”

Moody made a point of contrasting Florida’s leadership with California, where some cities have seen organized mobs raiding stores.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP