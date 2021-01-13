 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Attorney Fred Levin, Who Fought Tobacco Industry, Dies At 83

by AP (Associated Press)

Fred Levin via Trial Lawyers Hall Of Fame Website

Florida attorney Fred Levin, who won a major legal battle against the tobacco industry, has died after being infected with the coronavirus. He was 83.

Levin’s death Tuesday of complications from COVID-19 was confirmed by an attorney in his firm.

Levin was able to get the Florida Legislature in the 1990s to change its Medicaid law so that the state could recoup its costs of treating lung cancer. That led to a $13 billion settlement with the tobacco industry.

Levin also managed fellow Pensacola native Roy Jones Jr.’s boxing career leading to the prizefighter’s heavyweight championship in 2003. And he donated more than $35 million as a philanthropist.


