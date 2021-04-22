 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


At this wedding, the bride and groom were the crashers

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Beatriz Perez Moya

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple invited family and friends to their weekend wedding at their “dream home and estate.”

The only problem: Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones didn’t own the estate and didn’t have the owner’s permission.

Owner Nathan Finkel called police Saturday when Wilson arrived at his palatial mansion to set up.

Because the mansion is for sale, Wilson apparently thought the suburban Fort Lauderdale property was vacant.

Officers arrived and Wilson left. He and Shenita Jones had planned a weekend-long celebration, including a reception into the wee hours Sunday followed by a Sunday afternoon brunch.

Broward County records show a marriage license had been issued to the couple last week, but they had not registered as married by Wednesday.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP