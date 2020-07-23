At home, sort of, the restart is most peculiar for Magic
#DidYouKnow In this @OrlandoMagic lineup from yesterday’s game, all 5 players had Lakeland Magic experience:@_Iwundu25 @Bean_J20 @melvinjrrr @Followthe_LAW @Khem_Birch
#GameOn | #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/Epn5RL5TsA
— Lakeland Magic (@LakelandMagic) July 23, 2020
The NBA rolled out what game operations in a bubble will look like Wednesday, with the first four of 33 scrimmages getting played.
