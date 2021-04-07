 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
At Disney World, smiles won't be hidden for much longer

by The Associated Press (AP)
Disney World Magic Kingdom Castle on 7/9/2020

Photo: Allison Varney

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — At Walt Disney World, the smiles won’t have to be hidden for much longer.

Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks temporarily for outdoor photos.

The change announced Tuesday tweaks a requirement that all workers and visitors age 2 and up wear masks except when they are actively eating or drinking, provided they are socially distanced and not moving about.

The mask mandate includes those who already have been vaccinated. Because of the pandemic, workers and visitors are required to wear masks, get temperature checks upon arriving and follow social distancing markers.


