 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


Astronaut Launches And Moon Rockets: Kennedy Space Center Ready For Busy Year

by (WMFE)

NASA’s Pegasus Barge arrives at the Launch Complex 39 turn basin wharf at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sept. 27 to make its first delivery to Kennedy in support of the agency’s Artemis missions. Photo: NASA/Mike Downs

It’s going to be a busy year at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center — from human launches to the International Space Station to the arrival of the agency’s newest moon rocket. KSC Director Bob Cabana said the center is ready.

After a successful flight safety test last month, SpaceX is one step closer to launching astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA, targeting a crewed test launch this spring.

Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana said the center is ready to support crewed missions from Florida once again — a first since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011.

“I do believe that within the first half of this year, we’re going to be flying crews on a U.S. rocket to the International Space Station from here at the Cape,” said Cabana. “Hopefully, maybe even before the middle of the year, we’ll have two partners that can do that.”

SpaceX said it’s targeting a crewed test launch this spring, launching NASA astronauts Bob Behnkin and Doug Hurley on a test flight to the station. The company completed a successful uncrewed mission to the ISS in March.

Boeing is also working to launch astronauts for NASA, but an uncrewed test flight in December didn’t go as planned. The agency is evaluating the issue and possible delays to its schedule.

And for NASA’s moon rocket SLS, it’s undergoing testing this summer at a facility in Mississippi before heading down to the Cape. The agency is planning an uncrewed mission around the moon, called Artemis 1, as early as the end of this year, although it’s likely that launch will slip into 2021.

“We’re in the process of a review right now. We’ll be setting a firmer launch date here in the not too distant future. We’re pressing ahead. Obviously we’d like to see it launched this year, but we’ll see,” said Cabana.

Kennedy Space Center will also host the launch of two flagship science missions this year. The European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter launches from Cape Canaveral this month on a mission to explore the poles of the sun. NASA’s Mars 2020 rover will also launch from the Space Coast this summer, with a target window opening in July.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP