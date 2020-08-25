 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Assembling NASA’s Deep Spacecraft & Heavy Metal Asteroids

by (WMFE)

NASA's Orion spacecraft, slated to launch to the moon for Artemis I, assembled at Kennedy Space Center. Photo: NASA

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

NASA’s Orion spacecraft is the next deep-space vehicle designed to take humans to the moon.

An uncrewed mission of the spacecraft is scheduled for late next year, launching from Kennedy Space Center on NASA’s SLS rocket.

Orion is getting assembled at KSC ahead of that launch, and managers reached an important milestone in its building — the adapter that connects it to the rocket.

We’ll talk with NASA’s Amy Marasia about the process and what it will take to get humans back to the moon in the 2020s.

Then, scientists have their eyes set on a metallic asteroid called Psyche. NASA is moving forward with plans to send a probe to the intriguing asteroid. So what can we learn from a metal asteroid? We’ll ask our panel of expert physicists on this week’s I’d Like to Know segment.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP