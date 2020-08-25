Assembling NASA’s Deep Spacecraft & Heavy Metal Asteroids

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



NASA’s Orion spacecraft is the next deep-space vehicle designed to take humans to the moon.

An uncrewed mission of the spacecraft is scheduled for late next year, launching from Kennedy Space Center on NASA’s SLS rocket.

Orion is getting assembled at KSC ahead of that launch, and managers reached an important milestone in its building — the adapter that connects it to the rocket.

We’ll talk with NASA’s Amy Marasia about the process and what it will take to get humans back to the moon in the 2020s.

Then, scientists have their eyes set on a metallic asteroid called Psyche. NASA is moving forward with plans to send a probe to the intriguing asteroid. So what can we learn from a metal asteroid? We’ll ask our panel of expert physicists on this week’s I’d Like to Know segment.