Ask Me Another: Nadiya Hussain

by Ask Me Another (NPR)

Photo: Chris Terry


Guests: Nadiya Hussain; Gabrielle Hamilton & Ashley Merriman; Carla Hall & Nancy Fuller

Rev up those fryers, it’s the Ask Me Another Food Show! The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain (Nadiya’s Time to EatNadiya Bakes) dishes about baking for the Queen and digs up the truth in a game about plant family trees. Plus, James Beard Award-winning chef Gabrielle Hamilton (Blood, Bones and ButterPrune) & Top Chef alum and National Arts Club head chef Ashley Merriman play a saucy music parody game, and Food Network hosts and judges Carla Hall (​​Carla and the Christmas CornbreadBest Baker in America) & Nancy Fuller (Farmhouse Rules) are visited by a quizzical honey bee.


