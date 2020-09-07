 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


As virus cases drop, governors may gamble on bars. Again.

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Radovan

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As the number of coronavirus cases fall in the U.S., governors in hard-hit states are rethinking lockdown orders on bars.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s looking at reopening bars and nightclubs that have been closed in his state since June.

The rate of positive cases in Texas is also falling close to levels that Gov. Greg Abbott says could allow bars to reopen again.

Experts say the high risks of bars are clear months into a pandemic that has led to 6 million infections in the U.S.

Even in recent weeks, new outbreaks tied to college students returning to campuses have resulted in bars shutting down again from Alabama to Iowa.


