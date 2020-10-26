As The Second Week Of Early Voting Gets Underway, More Than Six Million Cast Their Vote

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



As the second week of early voting gets underway, more than 6 million Floridians already have cast their ballots.

Nearly 42% of Floridians have already cast their ballot in the 2020 Presidential Election. More than 3,800,000 have voted by mail and more than 2,000,000 have already hit the polls for early voting.

In Central Florida, Sumter County is leading the pack with nearly 61% of registered voters casting their ballots.

Brevard and Volusia Counties are close with nearly 44 and 43% of ballots cast, respectively.

Seminole County has the lowest voter turnout at 32%.

Early voting ends Sunday, Nov. 1 and Election Day is Nov. 3.