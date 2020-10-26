 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


As The Second Week Of Early Voting Gets Underway, More Than Six Million Cast Their Vote

Voting Booths at the Amway Center in Orlando via Amway Center Twitter

As the second week of early voting gets underway, more than 6 million Floridians already have cast their ballots. 

Nearly 42% of Floridians have already cast their ballot in the 2020 Presidential Election.  More than 3,800,000 have voted by mail and more than 2,000,000 have already hit the polls for early voting. 

In Central Florida, Sumter County is leading the pack with nearly 61% of registered voters casting their ballots. 

Brevard and Volusia Counties are close with nearly 44 and 43% of ballots cast, respectively. 

Seminole County has the lowest voter turnout at 32%. 

Early voting ends Sunday, Nov. 1 and Election Day is Nov. 3. 


