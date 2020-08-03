 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
As Some Evictions Begin Again, Orange County is Setting Up An Assistance Program for Renters

Photo: Orange County YouTube

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the county is in the process of setting up an eviction diversion program.

Demings said plans for the program will be presented to the Board of County Commissioners on August 11. 

He said it will use CARES Act money to help tenants to pay for full or partial rent.

“But the goal is to create the opportunity for residents who may not be able to pay current or past rent payments to have the ability to pay either all or a portion of that.”

He said some evictions have already begun in the county as the governor’s latest extension of the moratorium only applies to renters who were adversely impacted by the pandemic. 

“We will use CARES Act dollars to assist our residents, Orange County residents with that, and hopefully avert the potential that filing of the eviction would occur so we want to divert that.”

Demings said the county will work closely with the courts, Orange County Bar Association, Legal Aid Society, and landlords to set up the program.

The statewide moratorium is in effect through September 1.

