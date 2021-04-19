 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


As session wanes, Florida lawmakers race to complete agenda

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Mathieu Turle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are finalizing their work on a state budget and a package of legislative proposals central to the governor’s agenda.

With two weeks remaining in the legislative session, both chambers of the Republican-controlled Legislature will have to bridge their spending differences.

Delivering a balanced budget is the only mandate lawmakers have, but Gov. Ron DeSantis has urged them to rewrite elections law and send him legislation focused on Big Tech.

Work on an elections bill focused on voting by mail continues. Meanwhile, lawmakers are continuing to deal with pushback from companies concerned about proposals that would limit how they collect and use consumer data.


