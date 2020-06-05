 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


As Residents Protest George Floyd’s Death, Orange County Hosts Virtual Town Hall To Discuss Law Enforcement And The Community

by (WMFE)

Protesters outside OPD HQ. Photo: Joe Byrnes

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Orange County is hosting a virtual town hall to discuss law enforcement and the community. The event comes as residents continue to protest the death of George Floyd. 

The virtual town hall Friday at 3:00 p.m. seeks to bridge a gap between the community and law enforcement while steering future police policy in Orange County.

“We felt that it was fitting for us to have some type of forum to hear our community an to address and come up with viable solutions to address what is going on as it relates to the recent occurrences,” said Orange County’s Ronda Robinson.

Leaders like Congresswoman Val Demings, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, and Sheriff John Mina are scheduled to attend along with community and faith leaders.

“Te focus will be on law enforcement, but it’ll be an overall approach when it comes to diversity inclusion,” said Robinson. “[We’re] just trying to find resolve when it comes to race and community relations.”

The conversation is part of Mayor Deming’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. initiative which promotes unity, diversity and connectivity through county events and town halls.

Up to 1,000 community members can take part in the discussion Friday by registering online. The County will stream the conversation online and on Orange TV.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP