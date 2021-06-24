 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
As Pandemic Wanes, Syphilis Numbers On The Rise

Photo: Rex Pickar


The number of syphilis cases in Leon County is up sharply from last year. State and local health officials are looking to launch an aggressive campaign to reduce the numbers.

The nearly-two dozen people on Wednesday’s Syphilis Prevention Coalition Zoom call heard sobering numbers from Leon County Health Department Program Manager Dale Harrison.

“We have 129 cases of syphilis right now compared to 86 cases last year.”

The first step in reversing that trend, says Harrison, is obtaining more data for diagnosis and contact tracing.

“We have increased testing in the community and through our CBO – community-based organization – especially in the Leon County Jail.”

Also coming up, an extensive online public awareness campaign, especially targeting younger, more sexually-active audiences through social media.


