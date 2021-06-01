 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


As pandemic wanes, Florida’s DeSantis seizes national stage

by The Associated Press (AP)

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida is "fighting back" to lift shutdown of cruise industry during COVID-19 pandemic. Image: Florida Channel

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — As he heads into his 2022 reelection campaign, Florida’s Ron DeSantis has emerged from the political uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic as arguably the country’s most prominent Republican governor.

In fact, he’s widely seen as an early White House front-runner in 2024 among Donald Trump’s acolytes, if the former president doesn’t run again.

Florida has long loomed large in national politics, but next year’s race for governor has significant national implications. A DeSantis victory could catapult him ahead of other Republicans considering a run for the presidency.

That puts pressure on Florida Democrats to regain their footing in a state that has swung toward Republicans for several election cycles.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP