Central Florida News


As housing costs rise, HUD increases its estimate for Orlando’s Fair Market Rent by 14%

Credit: HUD


The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is increasing by nearly 14% the amount of monthly rent and utilities it will subsidize for Orlando families with its housing choice vouchers.

HUD’s Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the Orlando area will increase to $1,616 beginning next month.

That reflects a steep increase in the cost of low-end housing and utilities.

Nationwide, Fair Market Rent increased by 10%. But it’s higher in some metros, like 33% in Phoenix, 23% in Tampa and 15% in Miami.

HUD says sharply rising rents have made it hard for the seniors in need, disabled people and very low-income families with vouchers to find apartments with participating owners.

The Orlando Housing Authority administers nearly 2,500 housing choice vouchers but has a waiting list of about 5,800, according to its most recent annual plan.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

