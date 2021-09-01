 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
As Florida mask fight rages, more children hospitalized

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Philippe Murray-Pietsch


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — While Florida politicians and judges battle over whether children should wear masks in the state’s schools, the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen dramatically.

While pediatric hospitalizations and deaths remain a small fraction of Florida’s overall numbers, they are exponentially higher than they were during previous waves of the disease.

Federal officials say about 60 children are being admitted per day to Florida hospitals for COVID-19.

That’s up from about five per day in late June and throughout much of the pandemic. About 230 children are hospitalized statewide, compared to about 20 in June.


