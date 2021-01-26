 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


As Bridenstine Says Goodbye, What’s Ahead For NASA?

by (WMFE)

Jim Bridenstine, former NASA administrator, at Kennedy Space Center ahead of the launch of NASA's Mar Perseverance Rover. Photo: NASA

NASA’s administrator Jim Bridenstine stepped down last week as a new presidential administration took office. After serving in the position for about three years, Bridenstine led the agency during its return to human spaceflight from U.S. soil, saw the launch of a new Mars rover and expanded the public-private partnership of NASA and the commercial industry into deep space.

President Biden will now select the next leader of the civilian space agency — could that mean a new direction for NASA? To look back on Bridenstine’s tenure and the trajectory of NASA under a Biden White House, we’re joined by Christian Davenport, Washington Post’s space reporter and author of The Space Barons: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the Quest to Colonize the Cosmos.


