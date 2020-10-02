 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Arts Community Partners With Orlando Science Center Ahead Of Pompeii Exhibit

by (WMFE)
Image of volcano at the East End Market courtesy of Orlando Science Center. The volcano "erupts" every ten minutes through October 4th.

A red-hot partnership between the arts and sciences has erupted in Central Florida ahead of a blockbuster upcoming exhibit at the Orlando Science Center.

The “Pompeii: The Immortal City” exhibit comes to the science center October 26th for its last appearance in the United States.

Orlando Science Center’s Jeff Stanford tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston about the local arts community’s involvement and the Pompeii exhibit.

Find more information on the “Pompeii: The Immortal City” exhibit at the Orlando Science Center’s website.


