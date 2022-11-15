Artemis I, take three
NASA’s next moon mission could take flight this week. Artemis I is poised to launch from Kennedy Space Center as early as Wednesday morning. The mission has faced a handful of obstacles, from engine issues, a gas leak, to riding out a hurricane.
We’ll speak with Philip Metzger, a former NASA engineer and now researcher at the Florida Space Institute about the challenges of launching a new vehicle — and what’s at stake during this launch attempt.
Then, we’ll speak with a retired NASA astronaut Nicole Stott about Artemis and how this moment in exploration is inspiring us to take better care of our own spaceship Earth.
