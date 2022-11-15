 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Artemis I, take three

by (WMFE)

Artemis I stands ready for another launch attempt Wednesday morning from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Photo: Brandon Moser, WMFE.


NASA’s next moon mission could take flight this week. Artemis I is poised to launch from Kennedy Space Center as early as Wednesday morning. The mission has faced a handful of obstacles, from engine issues, a gas leak, to riding out a hurricane.

We’ll speak with Philip Metzger, a former NASA engineer and now researcher at the Florida Space Institute about the challenges of launching a new vehicle — and what’s at stake during this launch attempt.

Then, we’ll speak with a retired NASA astronaut Nicole Stott about Artemis  and how this moment in exploration is inspiring us to take better care of our own spaceship Earth.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.

