Art, Architecture & History: A Conversation With Trevor Boyle And Maurizio Maso

The Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida is auctioning off a series of artworks created by artists and community leaders in Florida.

Each of the artists were given a pair of figures– dubbed hope and humanity– and given free reign to put their creative spin on them.

Some of the pieces were created by architects from Hunton Brady, the firm’s that’s designing the Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center’s new museum in downtown Orlando.

Maurizio Maso and Trevor Boyle of Hunton Brady Architects discuss the centerpieces they designed for the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida, and the design for the new museum in downtown Orlando.