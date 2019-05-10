 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Art, Architecture & History: A Conversation With Trevor Boyle And Maurizio Maso

Hope & Humanity: Photo by Trevor Boyle

The Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida is auctioning off a series of artworks created by artists and community leaders in Florida.

Each of the artists were given a pair of figures– dubbed hope and humanity– and given free reign to put their creative spin on them.

Some of the pieces were created by architects from Hunton Brady, the firm’s that’s designing the Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center’s new museum in downtown Orlando.

Maurizio Maso and Trevor Boyle of Hunton Brady Architects discuss the centerpieces they designed for the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida, and the design for the new museum in downtown Orlando.


