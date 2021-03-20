 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Arizona governor, Florida senator blast Biden over border

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Liv Bruce

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans overseeing their party’s efforts to elect senators and governors trekked to the Arizona-Mexico border and laid blame for a surge in migrants at the feet of President Joe Biden.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Florida Sen. Rick Scott visited Douglas, Arizona, on Friday as the GOP looks to weaponize the influx of migrants against Democrats.

Ducey said, “Joe Biden has broken our border” and demanded that the Democratic president make clear that U.S. borders are not open.

Biden said in an ABC News interview this week that his message to migrants was “don’t leave your town or city or community.”


