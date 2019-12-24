 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Are Your Kids Getting New Toys This Holiday? Keep These Tips in Mind for a Safe and Fun Playtime

by (WMFE)
Toys with small parts, buttons and magnets, and pull strings can be choking and strangulation hazards. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Children across Central Florida will be opening and playing with new toys this week.  

According to federal figures, 17 children under the age of 13 died from toy-related injuries in 2018.

Pediatrician Candice Jones says parents should check recall information on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website before letting kids play with toys.


“And if some things slip through and you end up with things you don’t think they need to have then we should just have that conversation with the child. And let the child know. Or be crafty and just kind of make it disappear because they probably have so much that they won’t notice it anyway.”

Jones says parents should still watch their child for any sudden changes in their behavior.

“So if parents notice that a child is struggling to breath, coughing suddenly, not able to speak suddenly while playing with toys that is definitely a telltale sign that something may be lodged in the throat or blocking the airway.”


She says vomiting or drooling are also signs a child could be choking or being strangled by a part of a toy and that parents should seek immediate medical attention for their child.

