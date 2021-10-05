 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Arden Villas Residents Demand Safety Changes After Miya Marcano’s Disappearance at Complex

Photo: Miya Marcano


Residents of Arden Villas where Valencia College student Miya Marcano disappeared are calling on their landlord to make safety changes at a protest on Wednesday. 

 

Marcano disappeared on September 24th shortly after maintenance worker Armando Caballero, who had shown a romantic interest in her, used his maintenance key to enter her apartment.  

Now residents are calling on Arden Villas and parent company Preiss Co. to make safety changes at a “Make Arden Answer” protest Wednesday outside the apartment complex’s front gates. 

These demands include locking and monitoring the front door 24/7, taking complaints about staff seriously, and installing more lighting and cameras around buildings.

In a statement posted to the @bringmiyahome page on Instagram, organizers of the protest say “what happened to Miya Marcano should’ve never have happened.” 

A body was found in a wooded area in Orange County on Saturday after a weeklong search. The Orange County Medical Examiner officially confirmed the remains were Marcano’s on Tuesday.

Caballero was found dead from a suspected suicide.

Listen to the full Orange County Sheriff’s press conference on the case here:


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

