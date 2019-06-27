 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Aramis Ayala: You Can Avoid Jail For Possessing Of Small Amounts Of Drugs Under New Diversion Program

by (WMFE)

File photo

Under a drug diversion program beginning in August, people charged with possession of small amounts of narcotics – including cocaine and heroin – can avoid prosecution.

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced the policy Thursday. She is not seeking re-election.

Ayala said the policy will help reduce mass incarceration and free prosecutors up to spend time on violent crime. She said if the program was in place last year, thousands of people would have been eligible.

“Finding a remedy for the issue of mass incarceration has been incredibly important to me,” Ayala said in a statement. “With drug-related offenses in particular, there is significant evidence that the prosecution of these offenses has failed to reduce levels of drug use, dramatically increased the number of individuals incarcerated and undermined public safety by diverting much-needed resources away from the investigation and prosecution of violent crimes.”

Under the plan, people charged with possession of paraphernalia or trace amounts of a drug can have their charges dismissed after taking a one-hour class.

People charged with possessing small amounts of narcotics — including heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and felony amounts of cannabis — can have their charges dropped if they take a two-hour class with a treatment provider or social worker. They would also need to avoid arrest for at least six months.

People who fail out of that could be ordered into rehab through drug court or through a pre-trial diversion program. Prosecutors will always have the option to criminally prosecute.

 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Abe Aboraya

About Abe Aboraya

Health Reporter

Abe Aboraya started writing for newspapers in High School. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe ... Read Full Bio »

TOP