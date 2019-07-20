 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Apollo Then & Now: Photo Series Captures Space Coast Change Fifty Years After Moon Missions

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | Subscribe to This Podcast

In the 1960’s, NASA’s Apollo program spurred growth and development on Florida’s SpaceCoast. Fifty years later, the lasting impact of the program can still be seen.

Photographer Jim Hobart set out to document those changes for a special photo project for WMFE. He recreated photos found from the 1960’s and you can compare his new photos with the old using a slider tool.

We speak with Hobart, along with Ben Brotemarkle from the Florida Historical Society to talk about the project  and the impact Apollo had on Florida’s Space Coast.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP