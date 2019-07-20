Apollo Then & Now: Photo Series Captures Space Coast Change Fifty Years After Moon Missions

In the 1960’s, NASA’s Apollo program spurred growth and development on Florida’s SpaceCoast. Fifty years later, the lasting impact of the program can still be seen.

Photographer Jim Hobart set out to document those changes for a special photo project for WMFE. He recreated photos found from the 1960’s and you can compare his new photos with the old using a slider tool.

We speak with Hobart, along with Ben Brotemarkle from the Florida Historical Society to talk about the project and the impact Apollo had on Florida’s Space Coast.