Apollo Missions Inspired Generation Of Engineers, Scientists

by (WMFE)

Phil Metzer (center) and father Theodore (left) climb the lunar lander mock-up at Kennedy Space Center's family day. Photo: Metzger Family

When Niel Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon, millions tuned in live to watch the event. The moon landing inspired many to pursue an education and career in aerospace in what is now called the Apollo effect.

Phil Metzerger was one of those kids who grew up around the Apollo program on Florida’s Space Coast and went on to study engineering and eventually work at NASA.

He was nudged by his dad, Theodore Metzger, who worked on the Apollo program. Now, Metzger works at UCF’s Florida Space Institute as a planetary scientist. Phil rejoins the podcast to talk about growing up in the era of Apollo.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

