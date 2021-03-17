 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


Anti-Asian Attacks Rise During Pandemic. Read NPR’s Stories On The Surge In Violence

by Suzanne Nuyen (NPR)

People attend a community rally to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence and racist attitudes, held at Los Angeles Historic Park near the Chinatown district in Los Angeles, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Image credit: Damian Dovarganes

Crimes targeting Asian Americans have risen dramatically since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition that tracks incidents of violence and harassment against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S., reported nearly 3,800 instances of discrimination against Asians in the past year. The actual number could be much higher.

Here’s a collection of the conversations you can listen to or read to understand the uptick in violence against Asian Americans.

N.Y. Rep. Grace Meng On Her Bill To Address Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

 

Asian Americans Experience ‘Far More’ Hate Incidents Than Numbers Indicate

 

The Rise In Anti-Asian Attacks During The COVID-19 Pandemic

 

Stories Shed Light On Recent Attacks On Asian Americans

 

Volunteers Walk With Chinatown Seniors In Oakland To Combat Anti-Asian Violence

 

Anger And Fear As Asian American Seniors Targeted In Bay Area Attacks

 

Unpacking The Surge In Violence Against Asian Americans

 

Asian Americans Feel The Bite Of Prejudice During The COVID-19 Pandemic

 

Asian Americans Are Blamed By Some For COVID-19 Outbreak

 

As Coronavirus Spreads, Racism And Xenophobia Are Too

