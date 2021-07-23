 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Another teen killed at Sutton Place Apartments in Ocala

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot at Sutton Place Apartments in Ocala Thursday night. Photo: OPD


A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday night at Sutton Place Apartments in Ocala, where a 15-year-old was fatally shot in December.

And Friday afternoon, yet another teen — this time an 18-year-old — was shot at the Promenade at Ocala apartments. Police did not have news on his condition.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 911 calls poured in from frightened adults huddled with kids in their Sutton Place apartments. They reported anywhere from 6 to 15 gunshots.

“I didn’t see anything. I just heard the shots. And it was back to back, back to back, back to back,” said one caller.

Ocala Police Department Capt. Angy Scroble says detectives are actively investigating the Thursday night shooting and there’s not much she can say about it.

But the violence involving teens is concerning.

“Being shot is an extremely violent act,” she said. “And we of course are concerned that these young people are getting shot. ”

She says the earlier death at Sutton Place is still under investigation. She does not know if the killings are connected. Detectives are looking into it.

 


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

