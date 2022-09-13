 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Another rate increase for OUC customers

by (WMFE)

Solar farm. Photo from OUC.com


OUC customers will soon be paying more, after a rate increase was approved by commissioners Tuesday. 

It’s the latest increase for OUC customers, prompted by higher fuel costs. 

The increase will amount to about $5 to $15 more a month for the average customer.

Groups like the NAACP have come out against the hike. In a letter to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, the organizations say electric bills already are too much for many families.

Dawn Curtis is with the NAACP. She says OUC could do more.

“OUC’s lack of meaningful measurable energy efficiency goals results in higher utility bills for those already hit by inflation.” 

OUC says natural gas costs have doubled and that the increase was timed to come after the hottest summer months, to alleviate the burden for customers. 

“It’s been a very challenging year, and you’ve heard me say this before: It’s certainly with a heavy heart that I have to come and bring these price charges forward, because it’s not something we take lightly.” 

The municipal utility also approved increases in January and June.  


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

