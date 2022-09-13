Another rate increase for OUC customers

OUC customers will soon be paying more, after a rate increase was approved by commissioners Tuesday.

It’s the latest increase for OUC customers, prompted by higher fuel costs.

The increase will amount to about $5 to $15 more a month for the average customer.

Groups like the NAACP have come out against the hike. In a letter to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, the organizations say electric bills already are too much for many families.

Dawn Curtis is with the NAACP. She says OUC could do more.

“OUC’s lack of meaningful measurable energy efficiency goals results in higher utility bills for those already hit by inflation.”

Chief Financial Officer Mindy Brenay says natural gas costs have doubled and that the increase was timed to come after the hottest summer months, to alleviate the burden for customers.

“It’s been a very challenging year, and you’ve heard me say this before: It’s certainly with a heavy heart that I have to come and bring these price charges forward, because it’s not something we take lightly.”

The municipal utility also approved increases in January and June.