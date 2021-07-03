Another building evacuated; search goes on at collapse site

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center left, and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, center right, arrive for a news conference near the scene where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a condominium building in North Miami Beach had to leave their building after a review found unsafe conditions.
The city said Friday that an audit prompted by the deadly collapse in nearby Surfside found the 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe months ago.
The evacuation came as authorities in Surfside said four more bodies had been found in the rubble, including the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter.
That brings the confirmed death toll to 22. But the number of missing persons also reduced from 145 to 126 after duplicate names were eliminated and some residents reported missing turned up safe.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.
GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity