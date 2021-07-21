 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Animatronic Biden joining Hall of Presidents at Disney World

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Disney Parks Blog


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Forget an inauguration ceremony. The true indicator of having made it as president is being added to the Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World in Florida.

President Joe Biden will get that honor in August. Disney World officials said Monday that they were putting the finishing touches on the animatronic Biden replica ahead of its debut at the Magic Kingdom attraction that features a tableau of the nation’s presidents.

A table next to Biden in the presidential tableau will hold peach blossoms to represent his home state of Delaware. There will also be a pair of aviator sunglasses in a nod to Biden’s favorite eyewear.


