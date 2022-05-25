And then there were fourteen: Orange County superintendent search nears finalist round

The Orange County Schools superintendent search continues with some 14 applicants having been chosen to progress to the semi-finalist round.

The Orange County School Board will meet Wednesday to discuss how they’ll choose the finalists from this group of 14 candidates for the district’s open superintendent position.

Board members will interview finalists both as a group and individually throughout the month of June. Then they’ll make their selection and begin contract negotiations with the future superintendent by June 29th.

Current superintendent Barbara Jenkins is expected to retire in December, after leading the district since 2012.

Among the pool of semifinalists are current Deputy Superintendent for the district Maria Vazquez. A list of the candidates and their current CVs can be found on the district’s website.