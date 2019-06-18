 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Analysis: President Trump’s Orlando Re-election Campaign Launch Makes Sense Politically, Geographically

by (WMFE)

Trump supporters stake their claim in line, 40 hours before Amway is scheduled to open their gates. Photo by Paola Chinchilla.

Political analysts say President Trump’s decision to announce his re-election bid in Orlando makes sense for a number of reasons.

Thousands of people are expected at the Amway Center for the speech, and supporters have been gathering outside the arena all day for what’s been dubbed ‘45 Fest’.

Jeremy Levitt, Distinguished professor of International Law at FAMU College of Law, who is politically independent, told WMFE’s Intersection that picking Florida for the campaign launch shows how important the state is for 2020.

“It’s a state that has a very odd combination of racial and ethnic minorities that can swing one way or the other,” said Levitt.

“I think it’s actually quite smart for him to start here, because if he can’t win Florida, he’s in trouble.”  

Republican political analyst Frank Torres said he doesn’t think the president will try to change minds with his speech.

But he says Orlando is a good location for Trump’s supporters.

“Osceola County and Orange County, they’re blue,” said Torres.

“Donald Trump’s not coming here trying to change any minds of anybody, anybody that’s out in the community, but Orlando’s central, and everybody can drive in, they can charter buses, they can drive to a central part of the state where they can all get together.”

The re-election speech is scheduled to begin at 8pm tonight.


Matthew Peddie

